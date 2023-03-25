Seedy K’s GameCap: Ole Miss

“Hotty Totty! Gosh A Mighty! Who in the hell are we? Rim! Ram! Flim! Flam! Ole Miss, by Damn!”

Well, as you Rebs head back to Oxford Town, Hotty Totty This . . .

. . . Louisville 72, Mississippi 62.

Thus, with this disparate crew that took time to jell, Jeff Walz in his 16th season has the Louisville Cardinals headed to the Elite Eight for the fifth straight time and eighth time in school history.

Hawkeyes ahead. By damn.

* * * * *

Hailey Van Lith got the full World Wide Leader superstar treatment on the TV pregame.

Then she scored the Cardinals’ first five points, and led the squad with 21. Also 5 boards, 4 assists.

And, when Ole Miss cut the lead to five in the 4th at 58-53, Van Lith shut the door, when she tallied in the paint for a 7 point advantage.

But, let’s be clear, there is only one choice for Player of Game. In this corner anyway.

Mykasa Robinson, come on down.

My favorite segment of the tilt came in the 3d. When Robinson took total charge of the affair, and confirmed whatever the Rebels threw at U of L it would not be enough.

MR clever pass to HVL for a layin. 36-31.

MR deuce. 38-33.

MR adroitly avoids a trap on Cards’ next possession.

On the next trip, HVL put up an air ball. MR jumps out of bounds to save the possession, getting the ball to Olivia Cochran who cans 1 of 2 FTs. 39-34.

MR floater. 41-36.

Next trip at the defensive end, Robinson draws a charge.

Every time Ole Miss wanted to pull within one score, Mykasa Robinson said NO!

11 points. 7 rebounds. 5 assists.

Even those glossy numbers don’t tell the whole tale.

Because, I didn’t even mention the +1 Robinson converted with under 2:00 to play, to push the Louisville’s lead back to double digits.

Or her layup next trip to push the lead again back to 10.

* * * * *

Let’s talk about help off the bench.

Which was considerable and game settling. 27 total (against but 6 for the defeated), 25 in the first half.

Morgan Jones (11/7) and Liz Dixon (8/6) pushed Uncle Mo in the Cards direction, after entering in the 1st. Jones scored on a set play on her first shot.

Dixon made a nifty left handed block. Then another, which led to a Jones deuce. 22-15. Then scored herself. 24-15

Chryslin Carr only tallied three. But it was also her first shot off the bench. After Mississippi had gone on an 8-0 run the cut U of L’s lead to 24-23.

Merissah Russell was also ready. 8 and 4.

* * * * *

Olivia Cochran did what she needs to for the Cards to continue advancing.

She played mean.

My favorite segment of hers came in the 3d. She blocked an attempt at the defensive end, the tallied a bully deuce for a 43-38 advantage.

* * * * *

Jeff Walz.

I mean, Jeff Walz.

That’s right, Jeff Walz.

I can’t stop thinking how masterful his play calling and play tweaking is at crunch time. Like that game winning set against Drake.

And, last night, the play he drew up for a Jones +1, out of a timeout with under a minute to go, and :06 on the shot clock.

This is Denny Crum Territory. And I have no higher praise.

* * * * *

Next: Iowa. 9:00 Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

— c d kaplan