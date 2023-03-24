 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Louisville vs. Ole Miss in the Sweet 16

It’ll be a late night for both Cardinals and Rebels fans.

By Mike Rutherford
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Seattle Regional - Practice Day Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Louisville and Ole Miss will battle for a spot in the Sweet 16 Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch every women’s March Madness game with Sling TV.

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (25-11, 12-6 ACC) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (25-8, 11-5 SEC)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Mar. 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.
  • TV: ESPN - Pam Ward (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville): Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Nick Curran (play-by-play), Cortnee Walton (analyst).

The Cardinals are in the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight season, a feat only South Carolina and Connecticut have matched. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will face either second-seeded Iowa and sixth-seeded Colorado on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

