El Ellis declares for NBA draft while retaining collegiate eligibility

As expected, Louisville guard El Ellis has declared himself eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft but is also maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Ellis has one more year to play in college basketball should he choose to go that route.

Ellis made his announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

An honorable mention All-ACC performer in 2022-23, Ellis averaged 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his second season as a Cardinal.

Ellis said back in February that the transfer portal is not an option for him. He’s either going to begin his professional career or play one more season at Louisville.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to another school. I feel like Louisville is the place for me,” he said. “Even through everything that’s been going on - the coaching change, the records, everything like that - I feel like if I’m going to come back and go to college again, I’m going to come back to Louisville because I didn’t finish the way I wanted to. I want to leave as a winner, a that’s something I didn’t get to do. If college is going to be the next option for me, then I’m coming back to Louisville.”

Best of luck to El with the road ahead.