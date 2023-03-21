 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

U of L football spring injury report

Highly-touted freshman QB Pierce Clarkson won’t start spring practice with his teammates.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Florida State at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Via U of L,

The following players won’t participate in spring practice at all due to injury:

DL Yirayah Lanier
OL MG Gueye
DL Mason Reiger
WR Chris Bell

These following players will miss the start of practice but are rehabbing from injury and could be available at some point during the spring:

WR Jadon Thompson
DB Josh Minkins
DB Quincy Riley
QB Pierce Clarkson (broke his toe but should be back in a limited basis by the end of practice).

Obviously a major bummer that Pierce won’t be 100% healthy to start his first spring practice, but you’ve got a handful of really big time expected contributors on this list. Here’s hoping they’re all better before Labor Day weekend.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...