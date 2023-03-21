U of L football spring injury report

Via U of L,
The following players won’t participate in spring practice at all due to injury:
DL Yirayah Lanier
OL MG Gueye
DL Mason Reiger
WR Chris Bell
These following players will miss the start of practice but are rehabbing from injury and could be available at some point during the spring:
WR Jadon Thompson
DB Josh Minkins
DB Quincy Riley
QB Pierce Clarkson (broke his toe but should be back in a limited basis by the end of practice).
Obviously a major bummer that Pierce won’t be 100% healthy to start his first spring practice, but you’ve got a handful of really big time expected contributors on this list. Here’s hoping they’re all better before Labor Day weekend.
