U of L football spring injury report

Via U of L,

The following players won’t participate in spring practice at all due to injury:

DL Yirayah Lanier

OL MG Gueye

DL Mason Reiger

WR Chris Bell

These following players will miss the start of practice but are rehabbing from injury and could be available at some point during the spring:

WR Jadon Thompson

DB Josh Minkins

DB Quincy Riley

QB Pierce Clarkson (broke his toe but should be back in a limited basis by the end of practice).

Obviously a major bummer that Pierce won’t be 100% healthy to start his first spring practice, but you’ve got a handful of really big time expected contributors on this list. Here’s hoping they’re all better before Labor Day weekend.