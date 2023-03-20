 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the Hailey Van Lith handshake kerfuffle

Horns down.

By Mike Rutherford
If you haven’t seen it yet, there was a bit of an incident involving Hailey Van Lith and a Texas player in the handshake line following Louisville’s drubbing of the Longhorns Monday night.

Here’s the video:

Several thoughts here. Six to be exact.

Let’s break it down:

1. If that Texas player looks familiar to you, there’s a reason. That’s Sonya Morris, who previous played at DePaul before transferring in to UT.

If that name sounds familiar or her face looks familiar, well ...

Tough look.

Morris finished Monday night’s game with 2 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 0 blocks in 11 minutes.

2. When the camera pans around, it appears as though Morris is saying “honorable mention.”

It’s safe to assume that this is a reference to the recent video of HVL finding out that she’d been named an honorable mention AP All-American and not being overly thrilled about it.

Morris did not start for Texas this season.

3. Mykasa was not going to let Morris just continue on down the handshake line like nothing had just happened.

To no one’s surprise, the senior captain was ready to go to war immediately.

4. When I was watching this live and saw Jeff Walz sprinting to the back of the line, I really thought we were about to see some shit.

5. The best part of the entire video is HVL’s brother very clearly saying “you just got your ass kicked” and then immediately being scolded by their dad.

6. Van Lith took the high road after the game, saying:

HVL forever. Horns down. Check us out next week in Seattle.

