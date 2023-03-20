Breaking down the Hailey Van Lith handshake kerfuffle

If you haven’t seen it yet, there was a bit of an incident involving Hailey Van Lith and a Texas player in the handshake line following Louisville’s drubbing of the Longhorns Monday night.

Here’s the video:

I don't know what was said here. But here is Hailey Van Lith going through the handshake line with Texas. Sonya Morris was first in line for the Longhorns to talk to Van Lith. pic.twitter.com/YqvnmwiRdn — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 21, 2023

Several thoughts here. Six to be exact.

Let’s break it down:

1. If that Texas player looks familiar to you, there’s a reason. That’s Sonya Morris, who previous played at DePaul before transferring in to UT.

If that name sounds familiar or her face looks familiar, well ...

Tough look.

Morris finished Monday night’s game with 2 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 0 blocks in 11 minutes.

2. When the camera pans around, it appears as though Morris is saying “honorable mention.”

It’s safe to assume that this is a reference to the recent video of HVL finding out that she’d been named an honorable mention AP All-American and not being overly thrilled about it.

Hailey Van Lith after it was revealed to her that she is an honorable mention for the AP All-America team:



"I mean..."



*pauses, looks around*



"Honorable mention? Yeah, whatever."



Then, she expands on being an academic All-American. pic.twitter.com/ro8GiuOf59 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 15, 2023

Morris did not start for Texas this season.

3. Mykasa was not going to let Morris just continue on down the handshake line like nothing had just happened.

To no one’s surprise, the senior captain was ready to go to war immediately.

4. When I was watching this live and saw Jeff Walz sprinting to the back of the line, I really thought we were about to see some shit.

5. The best part of the entire video is HVL’s brother very clearly saying “you just got your ass kicked” and then immediately being scolded by their dad.

6. Van Lith took the high road after the game, saying:

HVL forever. Horns down. Check us out next week in Seattle.