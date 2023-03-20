Louisville F Jae’Lyn Withers will transfer

Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers has entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Cardinal to do so this offseason.

Despite having the best outside shooting season of his college career to date, Withers was more down than up in 2022-23, finishing with averages 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The former four-star recruit redshirted the 2019-20 season and then showed flashes of extreme potential a year later, earning ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Those numbers dipped dramatically a year later, as both Withers and Louisville struggled through a season where Chris Mack left in the middle of the year.

Best of luck to Jae’Lyn with whatever’s next.