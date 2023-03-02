Louisville women to start ACC tournament run Friday against Wake Forest

The Louisville women’s basketball team will begin postseason play on Friday against 12th-seeded Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons upset No. 5 seed Florida State, 65-54, on Thursday.

The upset win for Wake will give Louisville a shot to avenge one of its most humbling defeats of the season. The Cards laid an absolute egg in Winston-Salem back on Jan. 26, falling by 11 to a Wake Forest team that had been just 2-7 in conference play.

Here’s an updated look at how the bracket stands at the moment:

Louisville won the ACC tournament back in 2018, but hasn’t cut down the nets since. A year ago, the second-seeded Cards were upset at the buzzer by Miami in the quarterfinal round.

U of L and Wake Forest will tip-off Friday’s action from Greensboro at 11 a.m. The ACC Network will have coverage of that game and the three that follow.