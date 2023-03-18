Filed under: NCAA Tournament First Round Open Thread: Louisville vs. Drake Can’t win ‘em all without winning the first one. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 18, 2023, 7:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NCAA Tournament First Round Open Thread: Louisville vs. Drake Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images Let’s take our first step towards another memorable March run. It’s the Cards and the Bulldogs at 7:30 on ESPN2. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle NCAA Tournament Day 3 Open Thread Louisville walks-off Georgia Tech, begins ACC play 1-0 Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville, will reclassify to 2023 NCAA Tournament Day 2 Open Thread Louisville C Roosevelt Wheeler enters transfer portal Illinois transfer Skyy Clark has committed to Louisville Loading comments...
Loading comments...