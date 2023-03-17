Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville, will reclassify to 2023

Trentyn Flowers, the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports, has committed to Louisville. Not only that, but Flowers has also announced that he will be reclassifying to the 2023 class, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Cardinals in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

A five-star small forward out of Combine Academy in North Carolina, Flowers has been a primary target for this Louisville staff since it arrived nearly a year ago. He picked U of L over North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas and Creighton, among others.

“It was all about my relationships with the coaches, coach KP, coach Nolan and all the guys,” Flowers said about his commitment. “Their goals aligned with mine and I’m just super excited and happy to be a Cardinal.”

A highly-skilled 6’8 forward with a huge ceiling, Flowers is a three-level scorer who can handle the ball effectively and create shots for his teammates. He should develop into the type of elite playmaker that U of L was noticeably lacking in Kenny Payne’s first season.

“I chose Louisville because I knew from the first time I visited there that I wanted to be a Card,” Flowers said to On3. “I have a unique bond with the coaching staff and they feel like my family. They were very consistent in recruiting me and showed up for a lot of my games. The coaching staff is unlike any in college basketball and have coached and played at the highest level. My goal is to be a pro. They have a plan for me that aligns with my goals and they believe in my abilities and that I will be an immediate impact the minute I arrive.”

The offseason isn’t even two weeks old yet, and Payne has already added a five-star member of the class of 2023, a five-star member (formerly) of the class of 2024, and one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

Not a bad start to a crucial offseason for both himself and the program. Not bad at all.