Louisville C Roosevelt Wheeler enters transfer portal

In news that should not come as a shock to anyone, Louisville sophomore C Roosevelt Wheeler has entered the transfer portal.

Wheeler saw limited minutes as a true freshman in 2021-22, but did show flashes of potential when he was on the floor. The 6’10 big man out of Richmond barely saw an increase in playing time this past year as a sophomore, posting averages of 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Coming out of high school, Rivals ranked Wheeler as the 7th-best center in the class of 2021, and the No. 42 overall player in the country. After earning All-State honors as a junior in high school, Wheeler missed his entire senior season due to injury.

With Dennis Evans and likely another frontcourt option entering the fold next season, the writing was on the wall here. Best of luck to Rose in whatever the next step in his college journey winds up being.