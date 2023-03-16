Illinois transfer Skyy Clark has committed to Louisville

Skyy Clark, a former 5-star PG recruit who was once committed to Kentucky and who left Illinois in the middle of last season, has committed to Louisville. Clark had just wrapped up his official visit to U of L when he announced his decision.

today I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Louisville. I am ready to play for Coach Kenny Payne and the city of Louisville. The time is now to chase my dream with Coach KP and staff but even bigger than that, the dream for Louisville Basketball! pic.twitter.com/DuK79Ebazl — skyy clark (@skyyclark) March 16, 2023

“Coach KP,” Clark said when asked by On3 why he chose the Cardinals. “From the time I stepped on campus, coach Kenny made it clear that he and rest of staff are here to support my dreams.”

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard, Clark was pursued by Louisville last spring following his decommitment from UK. He ultimately picked Illinois, where he started 12 of the team’s first 13 games before leaving the program on Jan. 6. Clark was averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Illini before his departure.

While Clark showed flashes of the potential that made him a 5-star recruit during his high school days, he also looked lost defensively at times, and posted a sky-high turnover rate of 27.6 percent.

I understand some of the reservations that are out there with Clark, but this still feels like a “potential reward is worth the potential risk” type situation. Louisville desperately needs guards, preferably guards who are good enough to run the show for an NCAA tournament team. Clark, with the right tweaks and tutelage, possesses that ability.

This is good news. Welcome aboard, Skyy.