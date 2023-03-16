Filed under: NCAA tournament day 1 open thread Let’s go. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 16, 2023, 12:03pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NCAA tournament day 1 open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images One day we’ll be back here. More From Card Chronicle Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Six Spring Football Practices to be Open to Public CC Podcast: Roster Reconstruction Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Sydney Curry entering the transfer portal Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Loading comments...
Loading comments...