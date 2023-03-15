Six Spring Football Practices to be Open to Public

From U of L:

The University of Louisville football program will open six spring practices to the public, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Brohm, who begins his first season as the head coach, opens his coaching debut on March 21 at 4 p.m., with that first practice open to the public at L&N Stadium. Fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots F&G.

The Cardinals will open three other practices in the spring before Brohm showcases his team at the annual Spring Game on Friday, April 21 at L&N Stadium.

Practices on Saturday, March 25 (9:45 a.m.), Saturday, April 1 (9:45 a.m.), Friday, April 7 ( 4 p.m.) and Friday, April 14 (4 p.m.) will also be open for the fans. Practices are scheduled for L&N Stadium but could be moved to the Trager Indoor Practice Facility due to weather. Times also are subject to change.

Fans are not permitted to take photos or videos from the stands.