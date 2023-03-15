Filed under: CC Podcast: Roster Reconstruction Pod back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 15, 2023, 2:39pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Roster Reconstruction Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The U of L men’s basketball offseason is already in full swing and Mike and Dan are here to talk about it and answer some listener questions. Thanks for listening. More From Card Chronicle Six Spring Football Practices to be Open to Public Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Sydney Curry entering the transfer portal Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Former 5-star recruit Skyy Clark to visit Louisville this week Louisville sweeps Dayton in final weekend preparation before ACC play begins Loading comments...
