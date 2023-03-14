Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (women’s tournament vs. Drake): Louisville by 3.

—The Louisville baseball team will host Miami of Ohio on Elementary School Day at Jim Patterson Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m. A win would be the 10th straight for the Cardinals.

—Five-star class of 2024 small forward Carter Bryant is down to just two schools: Louisville and Arizona. The elite talent is the No. 4 overall player in the class according to 247 Sports, and would be highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Louisville in the scouting service era.

—Bryant talks about his two finalists here.

Bryant on Louisville “Louisville has a LEGENDARY coaching staff! What they have all accomplished individually and collectively is going to be hard to find anywhere around the country,” Carter Bryant said to On3. “I think what that coaching staff and the support of city brings a feeling that is hard to get at a lot of colleges. This year doesn’t represent what that program is capable of but down the line it is a program that could very well become a powerhouse in the ACC.” Bryant on Arizona “Arizona is a legendary school,” Bryant said to On3. “When a coaching staff that has welcomed me and my family with open arms comes in and gives me an opportunity to play for a staff that has produced so many pros, it is a school that will definitely catch your eye. How Coach Lloyd and the rest of the staff believe in their players and allow them to play with freedom is also important to me as well. The consistency that the program has showed over the past two years with a new coaching staff shows how the players and community has bought in to Coach Lloyd and the high level coaching staff out in Tucson.”

He said “legendary” for both programs but he capitalized it for us. Hmm.

—U of L women’s basketball freshmen Zyanna Walker and Jalyn Brown have both entered the transfer portal.

—The CJ looks at how Kenny Payne plans to rebuild Louisville basketball with transfers and recruits.

—Chris Mack will probably coach college basketball again at some point, but it won’t be in 2023-24.

Is @CoachChrisMack ready to get back into the coaching industry?



"It's not the right time for me and my family. Some people reached out, but ultimately I didn't seek out any jobs"



Full episode ⬇️⬇️⬇️



https://t.co/tTf48JhD3X

https://t.co/GiIvv1rJev



POWERED by @BetRivers pic.twitter.com/V4lgSKOhfH — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 14, 2023

—The Louisville men’s golf team is in third place with a team score of 15-under 561 at the General Hackler Championship hosted by The Dunes Club.

—Louisville football will host its Pro Day two weeks from today on March 28.

—Brad Brownell has once again avoided getting the axe at Clemson.

—One of the most hilarious moves I’ve ever seen in college basketball.

BREAKING: McNeese has suspended new head coach Will Wade for the first five games of the 2023-24 season@KPLC7Sports — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 14, 2023

—One Shining Moment can last a little longer for March Madness Cinderellas now, with NIL deals allowing some NCAA Tournament stars to cash in on their breakout performances.

—John Clay previews this week’s Boys Sweet 16 tournament on the latest episode of his podcast.

—Louisville is in the top seven for Georgia running back Jayden Scott.

—College hoops stat guru Evan Miyakawa has Skyy Clark as the seventh-best player currently available in the transfer portal. He also has Kamari Lands at No. 29.

Here are the top transfers in the portal at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax right now:



1. Eddie Lampkin

2. Dame Adelekun

3. Fardaws Aimaq

4. Chris Ledlum

5. Kenny Pohto

6. JJ Starling

7. Skyy Clark

8. Jaemyn Brakefield

9. Even Brauns

10. Noah Fernandez pic.twitter.com/MFCX78PArp — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 13, 2023

—Ohio State is one of the teams most heavily pursuing former Cardinal Kamari Lands.

—Cardinal Authority’s latest U of L women’s basketball notebook is here.

—The latest Starting Five02 podcast looks at the latest moves for the U of L men’s basketball program.

—The Minnesota DB transfer and Louisville native continues to tease a potential commitment to the Cards.

—It’s March, so people are telling the Kevin Ware story again.

—Louisville is in the top six for class of 2024 WR Jerrae Hawkins.

—Rick Bozich writes about Felton Spencer’s legacy here.

—Everick Sullivan shares some thoughts on former teammate Felton Spencer:

I spent last night thinking about the life and legacy of my college teammate Felton Spencer. Chief epitomized hard work and dedication. He was an amazing person and had a kind spirit. You will be truly missed big fella I’m honored to have been your teammate pic.twitter.com/nCNw6v5ezn — Everick Sullivan (@CoachESully) March 13, 2023

—Matt McGavic previews the week ahead for Louisville baseball, which is one of the hottest teams in the country.

—And finally, we’re back on the air from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450 The Big X talking brackets and the latest roster shuffling news on the men’s basketball front.