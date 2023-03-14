Louisville’s Sydney Curry entering the transfer portal

Louisville big man Sydney Curry is the latest Cardinal to hit the NCAA transfer portal. This according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Curry’s announcement comes after a disappointing second season as a Card in which he posted averages of just 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. Those numbers were far below the expectations Curry set for himself with his play down the stretch the season before.

After seeing minimal playing time during the first half of the 2021-22 season, Curry emerged as Louisville’s undisputed top performer over the season’s final weeks. He scored a career-high 28 points in the Cards’ road loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 26, and then followed that performance up with a pair of double-doubles (18 and 11, 24 and 14) against Virginia Tech and Virginia, respectively.

Curry came to U of L from John A. Logan junior college, where he was the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. He had previously committed to Kansas before ultimately signing with Louisville.

Curry has one more year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Best of luck to Syd moving forward.