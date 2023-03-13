Former 5-star recruit Skyy Clark to visit Louisville this week

Skyy Clark, a former 5-star PG recruit who left Illinois in the middle of this season, will visit Louisville this week, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Clark, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard, was pursued by Louisville last spring following his decommitment from Kentucky. Clark ultimately picked Illinois, where he started 12 of the team’s first 13 games before leaving the program on Jan. 6. He was averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Illini before his departure.

“Skyy has made the decision to take some time away from basketball,” Illini head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement at the time. “He remains a valued part of our program and will continue to receive our full support. Skyy is a thoughtful, caring young man who right now needs to prioritize himself and his family. This is bigger than basketball. We understand that and stand with him every step of the way.”

While Clark showed flashes of the potential that made him a 5-star recruit during his high school days, he also looked lost defensively at times, and posted a sky-high turnover rate of 27.6 percent.

I understand some of the reservations that are out there with Clark, but this still feels like a “potential reward is worth the potential risk” type situation. Louisville desperately needs guards, preferably guards who are good enough to run the show for an NCAA tournament team. Clark, with the right tweaks and tutelage, possesses that ability.

Let’s make him a Card and see what happens.