Louisville women earn 5-seed for NCAA tournament

The Louisville women’s basketball team has earned the No. 5 seed in the Seattle Region for the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Cards will begin their tournament run on Saturday against Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake, the 12-seed.

A tip time for Louisville’s first round contest has not been announced yet.

Should U of L advance, a rematch against No. 4 seed Texas likely awaits them in the second round. The Cards defeated the Longhorns in the Battle 4 Atlantis back in November, a win which turned out to be their only in the event. UT went 0-3 in the tournament.

Here’s a full look at Louisville’s region:

Louisville is 13-0 in NCAA tournament first round games under head coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals have advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in five straight tournaments, and in every tournament appearance but two under Walz.