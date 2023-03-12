 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Selection Show(s) Open Thread

By Mike Rutherford
Wake Forest v Louisville Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

At 6 p.m. on CBS we’ll get to see if Louisville’s one Quadrant 2 victory will be enough to get it into the men’s field of 68.

And then at 8 p.m. on ESPN we’ll see who and where Jeff Walz and the ladies will be playing.

