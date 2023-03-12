Louisville lands 5-star big man Dennis Evans

The first large step in an ultra-important offseason for Kenny Payne has been taken.

Dennis Evans, a five-star center and the highest-rated unsigned prospect in the class of 2023, has committed to Louisville.

The No. 18 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports, Evans committed after wrapping up an official visit to U of L this weekend. The commitment comes just a couple of weeks after Evans decommitted from Minnesota, the program he pledged his allegiance to last September.

A 7-1 center who is billed as the top shot-blocker in the class of 2023, Evans was also being hotly pursued by TCU and Missouri following his decommitment from the Golden Gophers.

Evans has a massive 7-6 wingspan and should immediately provide Louisville with the type of rim protector that they were noticeably lacking this season. His offensive game is a bit behind his defensive prowess, and he still needs to add some weight to his frame; Two characteristics which are pretty common with teenage 7-footers.

It goes without saying that Kenny Payne desperately needs to win this offseason big, and landing his first 5-star commitment less than a week into said offseason is a very nice initial splash.

Next up? Five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers — currently a member of the class of 2024 but a potential reclassification candidate — is announcing his college choice this Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Cards are the presumed leaders.

Let’s get this roster right.