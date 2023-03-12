How to watch Selection Sunday 2023

Although it doesn’t mean as much to Louisville fans as we’d like it to (yet again), the best Sunday of the year is once again upon us.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket will be revealed to the world beginning at 6 p.m. on CBS. Greg Gumbel will host the selectiion show live from New York and will be joined by Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis.
How to watch
- Time: 6:00 pm ET
- TV: CBS
- Live online streaming on fuboTV, NCAA.com and others
What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?
Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot:
- America East: Vermont
- American Athletic: TBD
- Atlantic 10: TBD
- ACC: Duke
- Atlantic Sun: Kennesaw State
- Big 12: Texas
- Big East: Marquette
- Big Sky: Montana State
- Big South: UNC-Asheville
- Big Ten: TBD
- Big West: UC Santa Barbara
- CAA: College of Charleston
- Conference USA: Florida Atlantic
- Horizon League: Northern Kentucky
- Ivy League: TBD
- MAAC: Iona
- MAC: Kent State
- MEAC: Howard
- MVC: Drake
- Mountain West: San Diego State
- Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson (Merrimack won the NEC but is not eligible)
- Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State
- Pac-12: Arizona
- Patriot League: Colgate
- SEC: TBD
- Southern: Furman
- Southland: Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- SWAC: Texas Southern
- Summit League: Oral Roberts
- Sun Belt: Louisiana
- West Coast: Gonzaga
- WAC: Grand Canyon
