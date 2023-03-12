How to watch Selection Sunday 2023

Although it doesn’t mean as much to Louisville fans as we’d like it to (yet again), the best Sunday of the year is once again upon us.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket will be revealed to the world beginning at 6 p.m. on CBS. Greg Gumbel will host the selectiion show live from New York and will be joined by Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis.

How to watch

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com and others

, and others Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot: