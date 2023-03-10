Fabio Basili to enter transfer portal

Louisville freshman point guard Fabio Basili has announced that he intends to enter transfer portal. He joins fellow true freshmen Kamari Lands and Devin Ree in announcing that they’ll be departing U of L after just one season.

Splitting time with Hercy Miller as El Ellis’ primary backup at the point, Basili appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals this season, scoring a total of 27 points. He also dished out 10 assists against 11 turnovers.

Basili averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as a senior in 2021-22 in leading Oak Ridge to a 21-8 record and 7A Florida state semifinals, connecting on 40-of-102 three-pointers while earning honorable mention all-state honors. He scored over 1,600 career points at Oak Ridge, helping his team to the state semifinals twice and the final eight teams on another occasion.

Basili originally planned to be a part of the 2022 class, reclassified to 2023 and then returned to 2022 class after completing some course work. He had also considered attending Kansas State and DePaul among others and had visited Louisville in late June. Basili was a high school teammate of current Cardinal guard/forward Mike James at Oak Ridge for two seasons.

Best of luck to Fabio with whatever’s next.