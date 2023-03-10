Devin Ree to enter transfer portal

Devin Ree has joined fellow freshman Kamari Lands in becoming the first two Louisville players to enter the transfer portal following the Cardinals’ disastrous 2022-23 season.

Originally committed to LSU before the school fired Will Wade last March, Ree became the first non-transfer to commit to Kenny Payne when he did so in late April. The No. 82 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247 Sports, Ree was billed as one of the top high school shooters in the country.

Ree was an All-State performer as a junior at Terry High School in Mississippi, averaging 23.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He then transfered to the vaunted Oak Hill Academy for his final season before college.

U of L fans never really got a chance to see that much-discussed shooting on display, as Ree appeared in just 16 games as a true freshman, totaling only 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Best of luck to Devin with whatever’s next.