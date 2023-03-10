Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The CJ has five questions for Louisville football to answer during its first spring under Jeff Brohm.

—The U of L baseball team begins a three-game home series with Dayton this afternoon at 3.

—The Cards will be in all black this afternoon.

—Patrick Ewing is officially out at Georgetown, and now the Hoyas need a complete systematic reset.

—Rick Pitino is a big favorite over at BetOnline to be the next Georgetown head coach.

I love, love, love Boeheim getting odds.

—Matt Norlander says what everyone seems to have known since last fall: Pitino is almost certainly leaving Iona in a few weeks for a power conference job.

—Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post writes that for St. John’s it should be Rick Pitino or bust.

—Peyton Siva is hosting spring break basketball camp next month that will also feature Ryan McMahon.

@PeypeySiva3 is putting on a Spring Break Camp from April 3rd-7th in Louisville, with special guest speaker @RyanMcMahon & others!



Get your kids signed up ASAP as spots are limited!



Ages 8-13

Register at https://t.co/vvx04519An

Located at Braxlyn Gym in Norton Commons pic.twitter.com/BhhpuTOnC8 — Dean Baumert (@CoachDean19) March 9, 2023

—Jeff Borzello updates his mega college hoops coaching carousel rundown.

—Cardinal volleyball star Aiko Jones tells her story of coming out an finding love at U of L.

—Louisville is reportedly among the many schools that have reached out to VMI transfer guard Sean Conway. Conway averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 41.8 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three for the Keydets last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

—Friday Irrelevance/happy anniversary.

Happy 6th anniversary to the greatest moment in the history of the internet pic.twitter.com/QYAunxfrUR — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 10, 2023

—Jeff Brohm has offered Port Charlotte, Fla. RB Edd Guerrier.

—The Cardinal lacrosse team is on the road tomorrow taking on No. 5 Boston College. Here’s a preview.

—The new Denny Crum Hometown Heroes banner (“Denny’s Louisville) will be installed this Sunday, March 12th at 2 p.m. on the building adjacent to the KFC Yum Center.

—These were wild times.

It was 22 years ago this month that I got to use unnamed sources in a newspaper story at The C-J for the first (and one of the only) time. But because the sources were unnamed, the story was placed back in Sports, instead of on the front page. Different times. pic.twitter.com/RCSgpYyvgS — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 10, 2023

—Tight end Dillon Hipp is reportedly visiting U of L today.

—Eric Crawford writes about the start of another season for Lou City, which will begin this weekend with the boys in purple as the preseason USL favorites.

—At least Lamar has Dwight in his corner.

Lamar Jackson is getting weirdly screwed by the NFL… collusion? Probably. Why would Falcons, Panthers, Raiders & Commanders all say they weren’t interested, an hour after non-exclusive franchise tag? Next level & a winner! They should be doing backflips to sign a long-term deal. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 10, 2023

—Cardinal Authority is keeping tabs on all the recent Louisville football offers.

—Big Red Louie says that Trentyn Flowers is the prospect Kenny Payne needs to land.

—After seven beautiful and hilarious seasons, Josh Pastner is out at Georgia Tech. Goodnight, sweet prince.

—So pretty much the scariest environment imaginable?

Louisville's 63.9 points per game this year is its lowest average since the 1946-47 Cards averaged 59.5.



Opponents' 75.8 points is the highest average since the 1990-91 Cards allowed 76.7.



The minus-11.8-point average margin of victory is the worst since -12.4 in 1940-41. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) March 9, 2023

Yes, we’re quoting Armageddon today because it’s March 10 and Louisville’s season has already been over for three full days.

—The LEO has three concerts to catch in Louisville this weekend.

—Jody Demling says that before the end of the day we could hear of two more Louisville players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal.

