The offseason shuffling has begun.

Louisville freshman forward Kamari Lands has entered the transfer portal. Lands played in all 32 games for the Cardinals this season, averaging 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and teammates for all the support they have given me throughout my decision,” Lands said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the Louisville staff and fan base for everything they have done for me and my season here at Louisville. I have nothing but love for you guys. With that being said the staff and I have come to the mutual decision to part ways, and I plan on putting my name in the transfer portal to further my journey.”

A four-star prospect out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Lands originally committed to U of L when Chris Mack was the head coach, picking the Cardinals over Kansas, Memphis, Arizona State,Auburn and Maryland, among others. He then stuck with that commitment even after a coaching change and became the first player to sign with Kenny Payne.

Lands showed bright flashes of potential at times this season, especially during the second half of the year, but could never get his jump shot to fall with any high degree of consistency. He finished his freshman campaign shooting 32.1 percent from three and just 32.6 percent from the field overall.

Best of luck to Kamari in whatever his next step is.