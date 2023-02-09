Jordan Nwora traded to Indiana

Louisville area Cardinal fans hoping to catch Jordan Nwora in action will have less mileage to cover now.

The former U of L standout, who is in his third NBA season, has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers.

Drafted 45th overall in 2020, Nwora has recorded career averages of 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range in Milwaukee. He was a reserve on the 2020-21 squad that won the NBA Championship.

In addition to Nwora, the Bucks also sent two second-round picks to Indiana. The deal was an extension of a trade that saw the Bucks acquire former Marquette star Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers currently site at 25-31 overall and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Best of luck to Jordan in his new home.