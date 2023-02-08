The Basketball Tournament is coming to Freedom Hall

From U of L:

The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event, announced Wednesday that the city of Louisville and Freedom Hall will serve as a host site for one of TBT’s regional events, as well as a TBT quarterfinals game.

“The Ville,” a Louisville alumni team, will be the host team in the eight-team regional event. TBT’s Louisville Regional and quarterfinals game are set to take place in late July, and tickets for the event will be on sale April 1.

This summer will mark TBT’s first time in Louisville in the 10-year history of the tournament, and the first time a Louisville alumni team has competed in the event.

“We are excited to bring TBT to Freedom Hall this summer,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “ ‘The Ville’ is shaping up to be an excellent team and we look forward to introducing Louisville fans to our brand of basketball in person. We have heard the fan base there is one of the most passionate in the country.”

“The Ville” will feature former Louisville basketball stars still playing professionally. The staff will feature former Louisville men’s basketball coaches Mark Lieberman and Jordan Sucher, and former Louisville basketball player Luke Hancock. Commitments for the playing roster include Peyton Siva, Kyle Kuric, Steven Enoch, Rakeem Buckles and Dillon Avare.

Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming months through the team’s Twitter page, @TBT_Louisville.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Louisville this summer to play in front of our incredible fan base again,” Siva said. “To be able to reunite with some of my former teammates and play in Freedom Hall one more time will be an unforgettable experience.”

“I cherished my time at Louisville, and the opportunity to be a part of this inaugural team is very special to me,” Hancock said.

Louisville will be one of TBT’s eight regional locations this summer. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional over the course of five days in July in the single-elimination event, with the Louisville Regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals. One of TBT’s Quarterfinals games will also take place at Freedom Hall, with the winner of the Louisville Regionals taking on the champion of one of TBT’s other regional events.

Since TBT began in 2014, it has awarded more than $12 million in prize money and has been viewed in more than 180 countries around the world. Alumni teams have won TBT’s championship the past four summers, with teams representing Ohio State, Marquette, Syracuse and Buffalo taking home the $1 million prize between 2019-2022. TBT is also the home of the Elam Ending, the alternate ending to games where teams play to a target score. The Elam Ending was adopted by the NBA for its All-Star Game beginning in 2022 and is now being used in G League games as part of their overtime format.

For more information on TBT, the Louisville Regional, and “The Ville” visit TheTournament.com.

About The Basketball Tournament

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national TV exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s ninth season, visit www.thetournament.com.