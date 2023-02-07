Louisville hits new low in 91-57 drubbing at Pitt

The Louisville men’s basketball team set a new record for losses in a single season on Tuesday night, and they did it emphatically.

The Cards allowed host Pitt to knock down 17-of-31 (54.8 percent) three-pointers on their way to a 91-57 romp inside the Petersen Events Center. The 17 made threes were just one shy of the program record for the Panthers.

After the first five minutes, this was one was never really in question. After the first 10, it was nothing short of a complete and total embarrassment.

This pretty much sums it up:

This is really the only play that matters from the Louisville Pitt game if you were looking for a summary. pic.twitter.com/67XkmyVnAk — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) February 8, 2023

The 34-point drubbing was Louisville’s ninth loss of the season by 20 points or more. That, also, is a program record.

U of L, which almost finished with more shots blocked (13) than shots made (16), was led in scoring by Mike James’ 11 points, which all came in the first half. The Cardinals shot just 27.6 percent (16-of-58) from the field.

Things were so out of hand Tuesday night that the Oakland Zoo (Pitt’s student section) began chanting for seldom-used walk-on Aidan Fisch when there were still nearly six minutes left in the game.

We’ve now lost more games in a season than ever before in the 109-year history of the program, and we still have at least eight more to play.

What do you say other than the same thing you’ve been saying since November: I never, ever, ever thought I’d ever see it get this bad.