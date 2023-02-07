Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Pittsburgh by 15.5.

—Reigning Kentucky Mr. Football Travis Egan, the QB of 6A state champion Bullitt East, is joining Louisville as a preferred walk-on.

—Hailey Van Lith has been named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Trophy Midseason Team.

The 8 schools with 10+ Final Fours pic.twitter.com/yaAUfHFChr — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 6, 2023

—Jeff Brohm, among other things, made a name for himself when it came to developing walk-ons as the head coach at Purdue. He’s hoping to continue that prowess at Louisville.

—The U of L men’s track and field team is up to No. 12 in the third installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field National Rating Index.

—With his job likely on the line, former U of L assistant Kevin Keatts has NC State back in the top 25 and on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble for the moment.

The top 25 teams in the early On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings for 2024 https://t.co/L929nMsOR7 pic.twitter.com/WU5ipe1v2x — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 6, 2023

—Four-star Dillard (FL) CB Antione Jackson has requested to be released from his NLI with Miami. Louisville, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado and others are expected to be in the race for Jackson now that his recruitment has opened back up.

—Good thread of highlights here on new Louisville hoops signee Curtis Williams.

—Trentyn Flowers gives an update to Rivals on the various schools recruiting him.

Kansas: “Coach (Bill) Self, they’ve had great wings. Being at Huntington Prep last year, they’ve had Andrew Wiggins, and this year you haveJalen Wilson and Gradey Dick. He’s just telling me that he could put me on the same path as them, come in and be an impact player right away.” Arkansas: “They look at me as an Anthony Black type of player with my skill set. I can shoot it pretty well and I’m very crafty. They have a great pro plan for me and coach(Eric) Musselman has done a great job in recruiting me. I go there for a visit March 5.” Alabama: “They’ve been recruiting me the longest. I’ve known coach Hodge (Bryan Hodgson) and coach (Nate) Oats since they were at Buffalo and I was in 7th grade. They tell me that I’m a Brandon Miller type of dude, that I can come in there right away and take on the role that he’s taken on. They have a pro plan for me.” Louisville: “They’ve been talking to me for a long time, very consistently. They love the way that I play, they feel that my game fits, and they think I can come in and be an impact player right away. They’ve been recruiting me a long time and Coach KP (Kenny Payne) and coach Nolan Smith, those are my guys. Even though they haven’t had the best year, they’ll start to pick it back up.”

—247 Sports says (video) Louisville has the sleeper class of the ACC in football.

—He’s one of the hottest outside shooters in the ACC at the moment, but Kenny Payne wants to see more from Jae’Lyn Withers.

—The U of L baseball team will play 10 nationally televised games during the 2023 season.

—If you’re a Louisville fan in the South Florida area who wants to attend Saturday’s game against Miami, the U of L Alumni Association has group seating in the section behind the Louisville bench for $40 per person. For more information and to buy tickets, go here.

We released our bracketology earlier this week, but here's out SICKOS CBB TOP 25 for January 2023.



Louisville and Georgetown seem to be in a league of their own, but we've got some teams clustered underneath that are ready to strike. pic.twitter.com/xOkV2prGK0 — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) February 5, 2023

—The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Tuesday night is a “trap game” for Pitt, which has a very light rest of the schedule in the ACC and a legitimate shot to win the conference’s regular season title.

—Kenny Payne says Pitt is a team that’s a little bit undersized but very tough to guard.

—Deion Branch could see himself being a full-time college head coach one day.

—And finally, beat Pitt.