Louisville officially off the board as an NCAA tournament champion contender

I’m not sure if it was the win over Georgia Tech or covering the spread against Florida State, but Louisville has finally been taken off the board as a national title contender, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cardinals had previously been listed as a +60000 shot to win the 2023 men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

Houston (+700) is currently listed as the favorite to cut down the nets on the first Monday in April. Purdue (+900), Alabama (+1000), Tennessee (+1100), Kansas (+1300), UCLA (+1400) and Arizona (+1600) are next up on the board.

According to DraftKings, the four teams most likely to win the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament are four programs that have never claimed a national championship before. Potential first-time champions Saint Mary’s (+2500) and Xavier (+2800) are also among the top teams on the board.

Unfortunately, the faith in Louisville’s ability to win five straight games in the ACC tournament and then six straight in the Big Dance appears to have faded.