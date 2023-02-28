 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville takes first home loss to Virginia Tech since 1991

The Hokies rolled to a 71-54 win on U of L’s senior night.

By Mike Rutherford
Virginia Tech v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Louisville wrapped up its 2022-23 slate at the KFC Yum Center with its first home loss to Virginia Tech since January of 1991. U of L had won 17 straight over the Hokies before last season.

The Cardinals found themselves down just three with eight and-a-half minutes to play in the game. Less than five minutes later, Virginia Tech led by 18. The Hokies would coast to a 71-54 win from that point.

Mike James and El Ellis led the way with 14 points apiece for Louisville, which went just 4-13 at home this season. The Cards will look to avoid going 0 for the season on the road by upsetting Virginia on Saturday.

We could say more, but I think the frisbee dog shitting on the court during halftime pretty much said it all.

Props to all the fans who showed up to home games this season and cheered like a win meant having a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament instead of having a shot at not being the No. 15 seed in the ACC tournament. You guys and gals were tremendous.

