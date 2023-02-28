Louisville takes first home loss to Virginia Tech since 1991

Louisville wrapped up its 2022-23 slate at the KFC Yum Center with its first home loss to Virginia Tech since January of 1991. U of L had won 17 straight over the Hokies before last season.

The Cardinals found themselves down just three with eight and-a-half minutes to play in the game. Less than five minutes later, Virginia Tech led by 18. The Hokies would coast to a 71-54 win from that point.

Mike James and El Ellis led the way with 14 points apiece for Louisville, which went just 4-13 at home this season. The Cards will look to avoid going 0 for the season on the road by upsetting Virginia on Saturday.

We could say more, but I think the frisbee dog shitting on the court during halftime pretty much said it all.

Halftime show was a real doozie pic.twitter.com/R8dv0vF1p2 — Louis in the ville (@uoflcard) March 1, 2023

Props to all the fans who showed up to home games this season and cheered like a win meant having a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament instead of having a shot at not being the No. 15 seed in the ACC tournament. You guys and gals were tremendous.