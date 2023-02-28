Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 28, 2023, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Let’s try and finish the home slate strong here. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia Tech Louisville takes first home loss to Virginia Tech since 1991 Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-Virginia Tech preview El Ellis talks future plans “The Truth” with Master P and Mike Rutherford debuts tonight at 7 Loading comments...
