Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—If you missed it last night, the pilot episode of my sports show with Master P (an actual true statement that I just typed) can be checked out here.

—Louisville Report takes an early shot at projecting the football team’s depth chart for the upcoming season.

—A nice reminder that Louisville basketball thrives in the ugliest uniforms imaginable.

10 years ago today, Adidas unveiled its infamous 2013 March Madness Uniforms ft. jersey sleeves & Zubaz shorts. pic.twitter.com/pi0ggxy2Xo — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) February 28, 2023

The real problem the last 5 years has been that the unis have been too good. Put these kids in trash bags next week and we’re winning the ACC tournament.

—The U of L men’s tennis team is up to No. 20 in the latest ITA national rankings.

—Rick Bozich writes that Tuesday won’t be the Senior Night Louisville was expecting to have.

—Mason Lunsford, a Maryland OL transfer who recently picked up an offer from Louisville, will not visit Notre Dame this weekend as originally planned.

—No. 1 is the winner for me, but some cool concepts all the way around here.

Louisville basketball jersey mockups pic.twitter.com/m431NN2SOi — odchristo (@odchristo) February 27, 2023

—Many appear to believe that Louisville is the leader to land four-star big man Dennis Evans (2023), who decommitted from Minnesota last week. Golden Gopher fans are in their feelings about it.

—Another top 100 class of 2023 prospect is available as four-star Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard has been released from his national letter of intent after the firing of Kermit Davis.

—State of Louisville writes about the baseball team’s bats staying hot.

—Would enjoy having this guy back for another year.

—Eric Crawford writes about Ellis’ maturation throughout this season.

—Matt Brown writes in his Extra Points newsletter that talk of the ACC falling apart seems extremely premature in this moment.

—U of L softball’s Korbe Otis has been named the ACC Player of the Week. The 10-4 Cardinals will play their first home game of the season today at 5 against Bellarmine.

—It’s actually just a tradition, they do this after every sweep.

Looks like the UCF baseball team celebrated its sweep of Clemson by running down the hill at Death Valley. Not sure how they got in ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/J6lGJ2YaSc — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) February 27, 2023

—Michigan State had a historic collapse over the weekend against Iowa.

—Hailey Van Lith has donated $30,000 to local nonprofit the Family Scholar House.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic is predicting a 13-point Virginia Tech win tonight.

—It’s hard to believe that the playing career for a (fairly) recent top five pick is already over, but best of luck to Corey in his new venture.

Corey Ray has retired from professional baseball and has begun his coaching career



Ray has joined the Chicago Cubs organization as the bench coach for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Single-A) — Louisville Baseball Alumni Report (@Lvillebsblalum) February 25, 2023

—The U of L women’s basketball team is the 4-seed for this week’s ACC tournament, which begins tomorrow. Louisville’s first game will be Friday at 11 a.m. Here’s the full bracket.

—Mykasa Robinson epitomizes Louisville women’s basketball.

—Bellarmine won the first postseason game of 2023 with a last-second shot in the first round of the Atlantic Sun tournament Monday night. The 8th-seeded Knights will play at second-seeded and heavily favored Liberty tonight at 7.

—Being historically bad in a historically weak ACC and against a historically bad schedule historically sucks ass.

The Cards SOS ranking has skyrocketed the last few weeks, all the way to 86th, which is still more than 20 spots lower than their worst SOS ranking in the last decade+.



How is a historically bad season even worse? Yep, when it faces one of the worst possible schedules. https://t.co/xdUcKJxzwU pic.twitter.com/M2x9PgrzVo — Troy Turbeville (@VilleontheVille) February 26, 2023

—The girls and boys players of the year in the sixth and seventh regions have been announced.

—Big Red Louie compares Kenny Payne’s debut season with other first-year head coaches.

—Yet another highly-touted St. John Bosco product is interested in Louisville.

—The kids still love Siva.

Hawaii state player of the year Saint Louis Sophomore Pupualii Sepulona reppin and paying homage to @PeypeySiva3. It's all love from the 808 Siva . #PolyPride #VillageHoops pic.twitter.com/PisnF1anxq — Clint Parks (@ClintParks05) February 26, 2023

—Nolan Smith spent some time visiting class of 2024 commit T.J. Robinson on Monday. Robinson scored a game-high 28 points in a playoff win for his squad.

—Here’s the standard AP preview for tonight’s game.

