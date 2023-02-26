Louisville gets back in the win column, takes series against Bowling Green

After dropping their first game of the season on Saturday afternoon, Louisville (6-1) responded in a big way, sending the Falcons home with a 14-1 loss to claim the series.

The scoring started in the home half of the first inning when Ryan McCoy (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) went the opposite way and connected on a solo shot to left field. This was his fourth home run in seven games.

Although McCoy was credited for the only long-ball of the afternoon, Louisville scored in a multitude of ways. Patrick Forbes (3), Christian Knapczyk (2), Logan Beard (2), Gavin Kilen (2), and JT Benson (2) were each responsible for multiple hits. Seven of the nine starters recorded hits, plus Tucker Biven, who pinch hit for Patrick Forbes to pick up his first hit in hist first career at bat.

Check out these exit velos, none of which were home runs. Yikes.

Freshman Patrick Forbes, who also spent time on the mound this weekend, turned in his best game at the plate in his young career. Forbes led the team with three hits, knocking in two RBI and scoring two runs.

Another Kentucky native, Logan Beard, was seeing the ball well on Sunday. Both of his hits were doubles in his first multi-hit game of the season. Not only did Beard look good at the plate, but he has also shined the leather this season in his new home at third base.

M2 | Beard on the dive for a second straight day.



https://t.co/12RJqChcPR#GoCards pic.twitter.com/4uuEuwxGGp — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) February 26, 2023

Speaking of defense, Jack Payton made a heck of a play on a popup behind home plate. This is one of the more difficult plays to make in baseball. Take a look for yourself.

On the mound, Carson Liggett (W, 2-0) recorded another strong outing for the Cards with 5.2 innings of work, striking out six batters, allowing four hits, one walk, and one run. With the starting rotation in question to begin the season, Liggett has twirled two nice starts to cement his name in the rotation for now.

He allowed two runners in the 6th inning and Coach McDonnell made the decision to ride with the bullpen for the remainder of the game. Will Koger, making his third appearance of the season, made quick work of the Falcons, tallying a strikeout to end the inning in just three pitches.

Koger would toss a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th before turning the ball over to Wyatt Danilowicz (pronounced Daniel-lev-itch), making his collegiate debut. He would pick up his first strikeout in his lone inning worked.

Senior Cameron Robinson finished the game, striking out two Falcons in the top of the 9th inning to seal the victory.

Louisville will host EKU on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 PM in their final preparation before heading to Houston next weekend when the Cards will take on Texas A&M, TCU, and Michigan. All three games will be televised on AT&T Sports SW, Astros.com, and MLB Network. If you are a YouTubeTV subscriber like I am, they are currently in a dispute with MLB Network and the channel is not available. Plan accordingly.

The Houston Astros Facebook/Twitter account may be your best bet.

6-1.