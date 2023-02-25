Seedy K’s GameCap: Georgia Tech

There is little to say.

Nothing really.

Which is why I sat and stared at this page which remained blank for hours.

Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 83.

Unlike most of Cardinals’ many losses this season, points off turnovers was not the significant statistic.

That was only -5.

Points in the paint. 28 Cards, 40 Yellow Jackets. -12.

Points beyond the arc. Cards, 12. (4/17). Yellow Jackets, 36. 12/29. -24.

Fast break. Cards, 6. Yellow Jackets, 16. -10.

Kamari Lands played his best offensive game of the year. 15 points on 6/11 (3/5) shooting.

No player in a red uniform played much defense.

Three games left.

Four at absolute most, should the basketball gods have some last snarky joke to play on 2023 Louisville basketball, extending the season beyond sundown on Tuesday March 7.

Even for the most hopeful of us it cannot come soon enough.

— c d kaplan