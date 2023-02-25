Louisville falls flat at Georgia Tech, 83-67

Louisville’s quest to not finish last in the ACC took a major hit on Saturday with an 83-67 loss at Georgia Tech.

The Cards allowed the Yellow Jackets to knock down 12 three-pointers, build a lead that grew as large as 18 in the second half, and score their most total points in an ACC game so far this season.

Louisville and Notre Dame remain the only teams in the ACC with just two conference wins. With the Fighting Irish owning the only head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season, U of L will need to win at least one of its last two games in order to avoid being the No. 15 seed at the ACC tournament.

El Ellis and Kamari Lands scored 15 points apiece to lead the Cards on Saturday. Mike James added 14 and JJ Traynor chipped in 10.

Javon Franklin’s 21 points and 13 rebounds led the way for Georgia Tech, which got revenge for a 10-point loss at the KFC Yum Center on Feb. 1.

While there have been things over the last few weeks that have been encouraging, there’s no way to call this performance anything other than a regression. Louisville looked even more lost on defense than usual, and got out-worked by a team that had just as little to play for as they did.

The question now is whether or not this team can shake this performance off, play competitively against the Virginia schools next week, and create a semblance of momentum heading into Greensboro.