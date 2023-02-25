How to watch Louisville at Georgia Tech on TV

Louisville will shoot for a season sweep of Georgia Tech and its first road win of the year when it takes on the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
The contest inside McCamish Pavilion is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be carried live on regional sports networks.
Locally, this means that the game can be viewed on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels:
Spectrum - 70 (SD), 929 (HD)
DirecTV - 646
U-verse - 724 (SD), 1724 (HD)
If you live outside the Louisville area, you can try one of these affiliates:
Bally Sports Detroit
Bally Sports Florida
Bally Sports Great Lakes
Bally Sports Midwest Plus
Bally Sports North Plus
Bally Sports South
Bally Sports Southwest
Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports West
Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus
Marquee Sports Network
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
New England Sports Network
YES Network
Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst) will be on the call.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 5-point underdog. The good news for U of L fans is that the Cardinals have covered the spread in six of their last seven contests.
