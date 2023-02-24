Louisville-Georgia Tech preview: Cards shoot for season sweep of Jackets

Louisville Cardinals (4-24, 2-15) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14)

Game Time: 2 p.m.

Location: McCamish Pavilion: Atlanta, Ga.

Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville)

Announcers: Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst)

Favorite: Georgia Tech by 5

Series: Louisville leads, 26-14

Last Meeting: Louisville won 68-58 on Feb. 1 in Louisville

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.)

F Kamari Lands (6-8, 220, Fr.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-9, 220, R-Jr.)

F Sydney Curry (6-8, 270, Sr.)

Georgia Tech

G Lance Terry (6-2, 200, Sr.)

G Miles Kelly (6-6, 175, So.)

G Dallan ‘Deebo’ Coleman (6-6, 218, So.)

G Kyle Sturdivant (6-3, 196, Sr.)

F Javon Franklin (6-7, 214, SR)

About Georgia Tech:

Louisville will shoot for both its first road win of the season and a trip out of the ACC basement when it plays at Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets’ 10-point loss at Louisville earlier this month represents one of U of L’s two conference victories so far this season. Since that defeat, Tech is 3-3.

Tech’s February upswing has been led by its two transfers, center Ja’von Franklin and guard Lance Terry, who have averaged 14.0 and 11.7 points, respectively, over the last six games.

Sophomore guard Miles Kelly, who played sparingly last season as a freshman, is the team’s lone double figure scorer at 13.2 ppg. He’s averaged 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the Yellow Jackets’ last three games, hitting 46.2 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Georgia Tech does one thing exceptionally well: Defend the perimeter. They lead the ACC in three-point defense and are 26th nationally, allowing just 30.4 percent from distance.

Notable:

—Louisville has won 13 of its last 14 meetings with Georgia Tech, losing just once to the Yellow Jackets since 1997.

—Louisville’s 24 losses this season have already broken the school record for most losses in a season. The previous high was 20 in 1997-98.

—Louisville has already lost nine games by 20 points or more this season, the 20-point losses in one season in the history of Cardinal basketball.

—Georgia Tech ranks No. 2 in the ACC in bench scoring, its reserves contributing 19.2 points per game this season. The bench has provided 30 or more points six times this season, and has outscored its opponents’ reserves in 16 of 28 games.

—Since the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 1, Georgia Tech is 3-3, Louisville is 1-5.

—Louisville and Georgia Tech were founding members of the Metro Conference in 1975, but the Yellow Jackets left for the ACC in 1978.

—According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 5-point underdog. The Cardinals have covered the spread in six of their last seven contests.

—Since senior guard Lance Terry returned from his hamstring injury (last five games), Tech has averaged 71.3 points per game, connected on 44.9 percent of its shots from the floor and 38.0 percent of its three-point attempts. In the four games he missed, Tech averaged 53.8 points, hit 34.5 percent of its field goals and 25.2 percent of its threes.

—Louisville has lost four games by 1-point this season. That’s the most in U of L history and tied for the most ever by an ACC team. The Cardinals are 0-6 in one possession games.

—The Cards are 11-1 against the Yellow Jackets since joining the ACC in 2014-15. Of those 11 ACC wins over Georgia Tech, five have been decided by four points or fewer.

—Louisville is 10-3 all-time in games against Georgia Tech head coach Josh Paster. Pastner went 2-2 against the Cardinals when he was at Memphis State, but is just 1-8 against them with the Yellow Jackets.

—Louisville and Georgia Tech played the first college basketball ever inside the Georgia Dome. The game was played in front of the largest crowd ever to witness a college game in the state of Georgia at the time (28,885). The Jackets won the game on a halfcourt buzzer-beater by James Forrest.

—Louisville is 219-14 over the last 20 seasons and 16-2 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards have eclipsed the 80-point mark just three times this season, but twice in their last four games.

—Louisville is 14-0 over the past 10 seasons when limiting opponents to no more than one three-point field goal.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 128-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Georgia Tech 73, Louisville 65