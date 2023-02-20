Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Duke Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 20, 2023, 6:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville at Duke Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email First and last Big Monday of the year. Let’s keep the good vibes rolling. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s GameCap: Duke Louisville falls at Duke, 79-62 El Ellis named ACC Co-Player of the Week Louisville at Duke preview Cards sweep Bucknell on opening weekend Louisville Defeats Boston College 62-52 Loading comments...
Loading comments...