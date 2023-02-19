Louisville Defeats Boston College 62-52

Louisville had a 28-18 lead near the end of the first half but gave up some ground going into halftime with a 32-36 lead. Then in the third quarter they went cold and missed 12 straight shots and let Boston College go up 39-32. In the fourth they tightened up the defense and got the lead again. Boston College wouldn’t go away easily though and the Cards only had a 3 point lead with 3 1⁄ 2 minutes to go. The Cards kept their composure and did enough to come away with the ten point win.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cards in scoring with 17 to which she added 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Liz Dixon came off the bench to notch a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Mykasa Robinson had 5 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

After the game Coach Walz told Nick Curran, “Every game we’ve played since I’ve been here when we come to Boston College it’s always a great game. Last year’s Final Four team even had a knock down drag out.” He added, “Overall I was really pleased with how we played to finish out the game. At the end of the day you’ve got to figure out a way to win basketball games. I don’t care if it’s ugly or pretty or whatever. And that’s what we did tonight.”

He praised his players, “Liz Dixon was 13 and 12 so happy for her,” he added, “She’s grinding. She works. She comes in every day and it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Liz. But I’m just happy that she keeps coming out and she always has a good attitude and plays hard.”

On Merissah Russell he said, “The first two years she was always trying to hit a home run doing something fancy and I’m like just hit singles for me. Just hit singles. And she did tonight. Two assists, 0 turnovers, 4 boards, 5 of 8 [shooting], 3 of 4 from the line— just overall a really, really good game.”

Six point lead just under 2 minutes to go and sometimes it boils down to we have Mykasa Robinson and you don’t. pic.twitter.com/q7O7QpzX68 — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) February 19, 2023

The Cards play again this Thursday at home against Miami. The game is at 6PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.