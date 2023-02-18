How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson on TV

Louisville will play its penultimate home game of the 2022-23 season when it hosts Clemson Saturday night inside the KFC Yum Center.

You can catch the 7 p.m. game live on the ACC Network. Joel Godett (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst) will be on the call.

The main draw for Cardinal fans will be a ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of their 2012-13 national championship. Each player from that team outside of Russ Smith and Chane Behanan are expected to be in attendance.

For Clemson, the motivation is a bit more straightforward. The Tigers are currently the last team in the NCAA tournament field of 68 according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and they can ill-afford a late-season loss to a Louisville team that is just 3-23 overall and 1-14 in the ACC.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson is an 11-point favorite in this game. Louisville has covered the spread in four of its last five contests.