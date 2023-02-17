Louisville Baseball releases lineup for opening day

The much anticipated lineup for the 2023 season was released just prior to the first pitch against Bucknell. Here is how the Cards are rolling on opening day:
SS Christian Knapczyk
RF Isaac Humphrey
C Jack Payton
1B Ryan McCoy
LF Eddie King Jr
3B Brandon Anderson
2B Logan Beard
CF Haven Mangrum
DH Will Cook
P Ryan Hawks
Opening Day starters.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/59yLtBP5JQ— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) February 17, 2023
First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 PM. The game is televised on ACC Network Extra and 970AM.
Let’s go!!
Loading comments...