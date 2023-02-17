Louisville Baseball releases lineup for opening day

The much anticipated lineup for the 2023 season was released just prior to the first pitch against Bucknell. Here is how the Cards are rolling on opening day:

SS Christian Knapczyk

RF Isaac Humphrey

C Jack Payton

1B Ryan McCoy

LF Eddie King Jr

3B Brandon Anderson

2B Logan Beard

CF Haven Mangrum

DH Will Cook

P Ryan Hawks

First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 PM. The game is televised on ACC Network Extra and 970AM.

Let’s go!!