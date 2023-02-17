Metro Hall hangs 2013 National Champions banner

There might be a “2013 Coaches Poll No. 1” banner going up inside the KFC Yum Center this weekend, but outside Metro Hall, things are more straight and to to the point.

Good morning. There’s a replica @LouisvilleMBB 2013 NCAA championship banner hanging outside Metro Hall ahead of the team’s 10-year anniversary celebration Saturday. pic.twitter.com/zp9IRWoSYN — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) February 17, 2023

“Let it be proclaimed we are and always will be the National Champions,” new Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said on Twitter.

Wouldn’t hate seeing these everywhere this weekend.