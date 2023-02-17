 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Metro Hall hangs 2013 National Champions banner

It’s glorious.

By Mike Rutherford
There might be a “2013 Coaches Poll No. 1” banner going up inside the KFC Yum Center this weekend, but outside Metro Hall, things are more straight and to to the point.

“Let it be proclaimed we are and always will be the National Champions,” new Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said on Twitter.

Wouldn’t hate seeing these everywhere this weekend.

