Cards Fall to #10 Notre Dame in OT 78-76

This was a great game on a national stage. The Cards had the same tendencies that they’ve had all year where they get a nice little lead and then inexplicably they go on a turnover spree. Still, Louisville had their chances but in the end it was Notre Dame who got the last shot and prevented the game from going into a second overtime.

This video is hysterical. You can blatantly see 4..count ‘em..4 steps on the final play. Turnover.

Louisville ball pic.twitter.com/QCUpWI6F6d — ⚜️Alan Thomas⚜️ (@CardN_AL) February 17, 2023

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville in scoring with 19. She also had 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Chrislyn Carr came off the bench to give the team a big lift with some huge shots. She made 6 of 9 for 15 points. Mykasa Robinson had 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

After the game Coach Walz said, “It was a great basketball game all the way around.... It wasn’t just a great basketball game for everyone in here but it was a great basketball game to be on ESPN.” He added, “Plays were made by both teams by players on both teams. It was a helluva ball game.... I’m proud of them. If that’s the 10th ranked team in the country then we aren’t far behind.”

He also said. “We missed 10 or 11 layups... we practice it every day finishing through contact,” but he added, “We don’t like to lose. We’re not used to losing around here but I’m not going home and hanging my head. That was just a great basketball game between two really good teams.”

Next up the Cards travel up to meet Boston College on the road. Coach Walz said it’s a trap game. “It’s on top of an ice rink so it’s cold. There’s not a lot of people there so you have to bring your own energy. You have to go in with the same focus as you came in to this game here.” The game is at noon on the ACC Network.