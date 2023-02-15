Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Virginia Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 15, 2023, 6:50pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Virginia Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We’re losing to everyone we usually beat this year, so .... maybe? Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville puts scare into No. 7 Virginia before falling, 61-58 Louisville football announces future schedule changes Louisville-Virginia preview Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes 2012-13 title team members set to return to Louisville Seedy K’s Recap Addendum Loading comments...
