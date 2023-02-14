2012-13 title team members set to return to Louisville

From U of L:

Louisville men’s basketball will honor its historic 2012-13 team Saturday during its home game against Clemson at 7 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center.

Players from the 2012-13 team expected to be in attendance at Saturday’s game include: Mike Baffour, Logan Baumann, Wayne Blackshear, Jordan Bond, Gorgui Dieng, Luke Hancock, Montrezl Harrell, Tim Henderson, Mike Marra, Zach Price, Peyton Siva, Stephan Van Treese and Kevin Ware.

Louisville will relive memories from the 2012-13 season in the first half of Saturday’s game against Clemson, leading up to recognition of members of the team in attendance at halftime. Commemorative 2013 posters will be available for pickup while supplies last.

Saturday will also be the debut of a new banner in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center that recognizes the team by reading “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1.”

Upper-level tickets for Saturday’s game are available for $13 as part of a special commemorative deal at the following link: https://uofl.me/Celebrate2013TIX

As part of the weekend celebration, Siva is also slated to throw out the first pitch at Louisville Baseball’s season opener against Bucknell on Friday at 3 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.