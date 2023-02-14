Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Highlights from the Louisville women’s basketball team’s Sunday win over Clemson are here.

—Fabio Basili didn’t travel with the team to Miami because of an academic issue. Kenny Payne said Monday that he sees the situation being a “one-time deal.”

—Josh Heird has heard your concerns about and ideas for “the banner,” and discusses some of the issues here.

“In case you’re wondering if the NCAA is watching,” Heird said before sitting down to talk with WDRB on Monday. “They are.” And in giving U of L permission to hoist this new banner, it said in a response to Heird that the approval was “narrow and limited to the specific ‘banner’ request in your letter. Louisville should exercise caution in how it reveals the banner. The banner and any logistics and events around its unveiling must continue to comply with the vacation of records penalty.” U of L had to come up with wording on the banner that was purely factual and did not refer to the NCAA or any kind of championship. It considered a banner that simply said, “2013,” but the NCAA said that implied a championship, because it would be hung next to championship banners. Nor is Louisville allowed to refer to the championship, any specific wins or losses or stats or records, either publicly or privately with the players who will gather. “Nothing about this is ideal,” Heird said. “But it is a step in the right direction. My goal with that letter (to the NCAA) was to try to do something that would recognize the achievements of that team. I don’t think we’re recognizing them to the level that any of us want, but we were given permission to recognize them. ... Is that where we want to be? No. I would absolutely love to have a banner that says, ‘2013 NCAA champions,’ but, unfortunately, that was one of the penalties through the NCAA process that they said, ‘You can’t do that.’ ... But this does mean something. Look at the reaction from our fans. This is a highly emotional topic, because our fans want this team recognized. So, that’s what we were trying to get accomplished here.”

—With the Louisville baseball season just three days away from first pitch, Dan McDonnell is high on the Cardinals’ depth both in the field and on the mound.

—The fastest indoor mile in U.S. history now belongs to a product of Manual High School.

—The Cards make the early cut for one of the best players in the class of 2024.

—Kaleb Glenn says he’s excited about the opportunity to help turn Louisville basketball around and is hoping to see a commitment from Trentyn Flowers in the 2024 class.

—The U of L men’s track and field team is ranked 14th in the county.

—Louisville football’s scheduled road game against South Florida has been moved from 2024 to 2027, which means the Cards now have an open spot to schedule for Jeff Brohm’s second season.

—Eric Crawford writes about Norika Konno, who is just the best.

Konno said as she nears the end of her Louisville run, her emotions have turned to gratitude. “Recently my mentality is being grateful for everything,” she said after Saturday’s game. “I was struggling recently. But it’s close to the end, and I started to remember everything and feel gratitude for everything. And my mentality was calm and organized, and I think that affected how I played in the game. I feel really good right now. I’m happy. . . . There were a lot of things in my life, but always there were my coaches, teammates, friends. I was struggling, but I felt a family atmosphere in the team. I was struggling but could overcome everything with team and fans.” Konno’s shooting helped Louisville sprint to a 51-22 halftime lead on Saturday. A 15-2 run late pulled Clemson within 9 with two minutes to play, but the Tigers could get no closer. Konno also had 5 rebounds and an assist. “I was really excited for her,” Walz said. “She really stepped up and shot the ball well and helped us extend that lead to 30. She’s in the gym and working extra to improve her game, and she’s working in the classroom as well. It’s what college basketball is all about. . . . It’s nice to hear her say that (her coaches and teammates supported her) and realize that it’s what we’re trying to do, not just for her but for all of us. As you go through a season, people just expect it to start here and go straight up. Everything’s great. Everything’s perfect. We win. I play well. That’s just not how life works. We’re talking to them, saying tough times don’t last, but tough people will. And that’s what we’ve got to continue to remember when things aren’t going your way. Today might not be my day, but it was a team win, and Norika played great.”

—The U of L lacrosse team blasted No. 25 Colorado, 12-5, on Sunday. The loss snapped a 16-game losing streak for the Cards against nationally ranked competition. Louisville entered the IWLCA top 25 poll at No. 24 on Monday morning.

—Louisville men’s soccer head coach John Michael Hayden has announced Stephen Lunney as the newest member of his coaching staff. Lunney will join the program as an assistant coach after spending the last eight seasons at Lipscomb, six as an assistant coach and two as a graduate assistant.

—The uniforms this season have been too good. I think that’s the real reason we’re 3-22. This program thrives in hideous unis.

In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, @LouisvilleMBB and @LouisvilleWBB will each wear speciality uniforms in the coming days that honor Black excellence and heritage.



More info: https://t.co/FPkXL6p9sf#GoCards pic.twitter.com/RtbIWThEVj — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) February 13, 2023

—Thanks to NIL, Overtime Elite has quickly flipped (Athletic link) from foe to friend for some college hoops programs.

—Rivals has dropped Louisville football commit TJ Capers to No. 17 overall in its latest recruiting rankings for the 2024 class. I’m sure if he signs with the Cards he’ll be out of the top 100 entirely.

—The New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program has ended its season. The program is in a shutdown amid an investigation into alleged hazing and other inappropriate behavior by players on the roster against one of their teammates. This also comes two months after a player shot and killed a New Mexico student in an incident stemming from a fight a month earlier at the New Mexico-New Mexico State football game.

—The Doctors of (allowed) Dunks.

I’m still just absolutely blown away by this. Here is an extended look at the conference. Louisville has been dunked on 45 more times than they’ve dunked. Far and away the highest differential. https://t.co/XnIN233dPW pic.twitter.com/FTw4ucFWKA — Trevor Joelson (@MountTrevorest) February 11, 2023

—Leonard Hamilton says that despite Florida State’s struggles this season, he has no plans to retire and will return to FSU next season.

—Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic dives into the contentious future of NCAA tournament expansion.

—Danny Manning will be at Moore-Western tonight.

Was told by a source yesterday that Louisville assistant coach Danny Manning will be at Moore tonight to watch several of Western’s players.



The Warriors have a talented 2025 class led by Julius Edmonds, Jayden Miles, Elijah Clinton, and Josiah Lawson. https://t.co/JQOH7n1rNr — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) February 14, 2023

—The Indiana Pacers wanted Jordan Nwora before, now they can see what the power forward can do.

—For your Valentine’s Day viewing: Alexis Cubit on how a battle with cancer became the catalyst for Pete Nochta and wife Alyssa Nochta falling in love, something neither would’ve expected when they met at a party 13 years ago.

—Bilas gets it.

All of this nonsense over a banner. Louisville won the 2013 National Championship, period. By NCAA rule, every team Louisville beat keeps the losses on their record. So, who won those games? Louisville. https://t.co/nvNHrjySjF — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 14, 2023

—Cardinal Authority has a notebook from U of L baseball media day.

—State of the U recaps Miami’s Saturday night win over the Cards.

—And finally, happy Valentine’s Day, kids. You’re all beautiful.