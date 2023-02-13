A new 2013 banner is going up inside the KFC Yum Center

Louisville will honor the 10th anniversary of the 2012-13 national championship team this Saturday when the Cardinals host Clemson. Those attending the game may notice a new addition hanging from the rafters inside the KFC Yum Center.

No, it’s not a fresh “2013 National Champions” banner, but it will be one that reflects U of L’s achievement from that season.

In separate emails to both season ticket holders and members of the 2012-13 squad, Louisville athletic director Josh Heirs relayed the information that a “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1” banner will be going up this weekend.

Here’s the message sent to members of the championship team:

There’s certainly a part of me that would have loved to see us get as ridiculous and petty as possible and go with “Team That Won the Final Game of the 2012-13 College Basketball Season” or some shit, but I doubt the players would have shared in the appreciation of the humor.

While this will certainly draw its fair share of criticism from U of L fans and rival fans alike, at least there’s something in the rafters acknowledging what this team accomplished (outside of the Most Outstanding Player banner).

Eventually, the real banner will go back up. For now, this will have to serve as a step in the right direction.