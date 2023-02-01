William Spencer Signs With Louisville Football

WILLIAM “WOO” SPENCER” - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite Rating: 3-Star .8861

Offers: UK, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Georgia Tech

Highlights:

Evaluation:

You can’t teach size and Spencer has plenty of size for the staff to work with. While he tends to play like a guy who is just flat-out bigger than his opponents, Spencer shows a great motor and a willingness to chase plays. That will bode well for him in college as he won’t have a problem working to make plays in the middle of Louisville’s defense.

Spencer is a legit 6-5/315 and he should have no problem seeing the field as a freshman if he comes to campus in good shape. UofL isn’t thin at defensive tackle but they do have a need for depth with the move to a scheme that plays a nose tackle and a defensive tackle together. Spencer will need to work on eating up blocks but his ability to get penetration from the interior will help him get snaps.