Joe Crocker Signs With Louisville Football

JOE CROCKER - OFFENSIVE TACKLE

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-Star .8778

Offers: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Wisconsin, UK, Georgia, FSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, TCU, Purdue

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Crocker opened up his recruitment late in the process after Mike Leach passed away. Louisville had long been an option for him with the previous staff and the new staff had a relationship as well from their time at Purdue. With Louisville needing another offensive lineman, it was a perfect situation to land a late prospect who should develop into a contributor.

UofL is getting a very big tackle prospect in Crocker. He is 6-6/310 and he has a nice build already with a more slender build than most guys carrying that much weight. He has nice feet and does a good job of getting to the second level to get to his blocks. Two things that I would say he needs to work on are playing too high at times and finishing his blocks while engaged. He has a tendency to disengage and then fall on guys.